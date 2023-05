Gerald Castillo, the veteran character actor who portrayed the father of Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died. He was 90. Castillo died May 4 in his home in Houston, his wife of 36 years, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, announced. Castillo also played Det. Michael Benedict…



