Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted on 22 financial fraud-related charges—stemming from allegations he stole money from his clients—the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced Wednesday, two months after he was found guilty of killing his wife and…



#southcarolina #alexmurdaugh #murdaugh #dickharpootlian #jimgriffin #cnnmurdaugh #alexmurdaughs