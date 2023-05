Ubisoft’s remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, originally planned for release in 2021 but delayed multiple times, has been effectively rebooted with Ubisoft Montreal taking over development from Ubisoft Pune. The Sands of Time remake is now “currently in the conception phase,” according…



