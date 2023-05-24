Rebel Wilson Makes A Splash In Cannes Announcing Her Feature Film Directing Debut ’The Deb’ Will Shoot Down Under In September

Rebel Wilson is set to direct her first feature, The Deb, a musical set in Australia “that brings the bush into the city.” The Deb was written by Hannah Reilly and Meg Washington based on a stage show that Wilson championed when it premiered at Sydney’s Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP)…



#wilson #deb #hannahreilly #megwashington #sydney #amandaghost #lenblavatnik #gregorcameron #unigram #tetris