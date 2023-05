By Raf Casert and Aleksander Furtula | Associated Press DELFT, Netherlands — For those seeking to live in the most sustainable way, there now is an afterlife too. A Dutch intrepid inventor is now “growing” coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fiber in a…



