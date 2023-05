At Cannes, the sex-filled show is drawing plenty of controversy. That just means “we’re about to have the biggest show of the summer,” Sam Levinson says. In March, Rolling Stone published an article detailing the trouble-plagued production of “The Idol,” a new HBO drama from the “Euphoria” creator…



#cannes #samlevinson #rollingstone #idol #hbo #lilyrosedepp #svengali #amyseimetz #levinson #cannesfilmfestival