Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Album Debuts Unreleased Song, Ice Spice Rap Feature: ‘She Is the One to Watch’

Taylor Swift announced Wednesday an upcoming deluxe version of her “Midnights” album, titled “Midnights: Til Dawn,” which will spotlight hip-hop up-and-comer Ice Spice on a new remix of “Karma,” debut an all-new track and feature lead vocals from Lana Del Rey on a re-released “Snow on the Beach.”…



#taylorswift #midnightsalbum #midnightstildawn #icespice #lanadelrey #snowonbeach #tiktok #boysaliarpt #nickiminaj #inhamood