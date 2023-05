A Florida court has ordered a Burger King franchise to pay nearly $8 million to a customer who allegedly slipped and injured his back at the restaurant. Richard Tulecki, 48, suffered "serious injuries" in 2019 after he slipped on a "wet foreign substance" and fell inside the bathroom at a Burger…



#florida #burgerking #richardtulecki #hollywood #tulecki #ginniskrathen #sevenrestaurants #mcdonald