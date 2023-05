Fans buying tickets to upcoming Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul tours now have easy access to custom messages from the RZA, the GZA and other members of each outfit via a new partnership between Ticketmaster and HiNOTE. The ticketing giant has partnered with the platform, which allows fans to request…



#wutangclan #delasoul #gza #ticketmaster #delasouls #05242023 #intended #tylerchilds #northamerican #stockholm