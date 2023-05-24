Consumer packaged food companies keep raising prices, ‘and Walmart is sick of it,’ says analyst

Consumer-packaged food companies that have been steadily increasing prices to combat inflation may be facing a formidable opponent, according to a new report. Their biggest customer by far, retail giant Walmart Inc. WMT, , is unhappy with their strategy, says the report from research company CFRA.…



#walmartincwmt #cfra #walmart #cpg #arunsundaram #generalmillsinc #gis #hormelfoodscorp #kelloggcok #campbellsoupco