Bill Lee, the jazz bassist who played with Bob Dylan and Duke Ellington before composing scores for his son Spike Lee, died at his Brooklyn home on Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been confirmed. He was 94. The news was confirmed on Spike Lee’s official Instagram where he shared a series…



#billlee #bobdylan #dukeellington #spikelee #brooklyn #spikelees #davidcharleslee #dorightthing #lincolncenters #newfilmsfestival