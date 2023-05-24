Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner: She “Showed Others Who Lived In Fear What A Beautiful Future Filled With Love, Compassion, And Freedom Should Look Like”

Tina Turner, Angela Bassett on the recording studio set, rehearse a song performance for the 1993 film What's Love Got To Do With It Angela Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the iconic 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It? Bassett today remembered…



#tinaturner #angelabassett #lovegottodowithit #turner #küsnacht #zurich #switzerland