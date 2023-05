Alan Wake is back to write a new kind of horror story in the latest trailer for Alan Wake 2. The trailer, which debuted during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023, shows off little bits of gameplay, reveals a return to Bright Falls, and announces the game’s Oct. 17 release date. While the trailer is…



#alanwake #alanwake2 #sony #brightfalls #playstationblog #alanwakes #sagaanderson #fbi #remedyentertainment