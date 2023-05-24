Michelle Yeoh on Her ‘Trendy’ Goddess of Mercy in ‘American Born Chinese’: ‘We Agreed She Should Be in Hoodies and Sweatpants’

Chinese folklore gets a Disney spin in “American Born Chinese,” an eight-episode series created by Kelvin Yu, which landed on Disney+ on Wednesday. An adaptation of the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the series centers on Bay Area teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who becomes entangled in a…



#disney #kelvinyu #geneluenyang #bayarea #jinwang #benwang #jimmyliu #monkeyking #fourthscroll #michelleyeoh