On again? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were photographed in New York City on Tuesday, and fans of the erstwhile couple were thrilled to see them together. “THEY LOOK SO GOOD,” one fan declared in all-caps on Twitter, while another joked, “Camila cabello and shawn mendes looking like a high…



#shawnmendes #camilacabello #newyorkcity #twitter #camila #05242023 #crocodile #coachella #indio #junegloom