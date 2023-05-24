Bill Lee Dies: Jazz Musician, Bob Dylan Collaborator, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Composer, Father Of Spike Lee, Was 94

Bill Lee and Spike Lee attend the 25th anniversary screening of "Do The Right Thing" in 2014 Bill Lee, the accomplished Jazz musician who collaborated with the likes of Cat Stevens, Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan and also scored many of his son Spike Lee’s films, has died according to multiple…



#billlee #spikelee #dorightthing #jazz #catstevens #arethafranklin #bobdylan #spikelees #rightthing #betterblues