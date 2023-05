Jodi Benson, the voice of the animated 'Little Mermaid,' and Halle Bailey in live-action adaptation Jodi Benson, the actor that gave voice to Disney’s animated film The Little Mermaid, is showing her support for the live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey. “When you look at our film, we…



#jodibenson #hallebailey #disney #littlemermaid #benson #robmarshall #kissgirl