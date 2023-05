The production company behind “Chicago Med” and fans of the show bid a fond farewell to longtime series star Nick Gehlfuss following the surprise exit of his character, Dr. Will Halstead, in Wednesday’s Season 8 finale. “We love you, @TheNickGehlfuss. Thank you for 8 years,” Wolf Entertainment…



#nickgehlfuss #willhalstead #wolfentertainment #torreydevitto #otis #halstead