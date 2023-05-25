‘About My Father’ Review: Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco Headline Limp Culture-Clash Comedy

If it’s true that every U.S. senator looks in the mirror and sees a president, it’s even truer that every stand-up comedian does the same and sees a movie star. The latest comic looking to upgrade to the silver screen is Sebastian Maniscalco, who specializes in routines revolving around his…



#sebastianmaniscalco #italian #austenearl #robertdeniro #sicilian #speedos #deniro #irishman #lesliebibb #wasp