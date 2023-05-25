Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
Published
Twitter crashed repeatedly on Wednesday during a Spaces session with Elon Musk and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, causing problems for DeSantis' announcement of his Republican presidential nomination run. Musk, who took over the social media platform in October, has laid off thousands of employees including engineers responsible for fixing software bugs, leaving Twitter at risk of crashing during times of high traffic.Full Article