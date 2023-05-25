Chicago Med: Fans Are Heartbroken Over [SPOILER'S] Exit From The Series
Published
Fans can't contain their emotions over the farewell of a "Chicago Med" staple.
#achicagomed
Published
Fans can't contain their emotions over the farewell of a "Chicago Med" staple.
#achicagomed
The production company behind “Chicago Med” and fans of the show bid a fond farewell to longtime series star Nick Gehlfuss..
"Chicago Med" fans are expressing their disappointment over the potential for Maggie Lockwood to exit the "One Chicago" series at..