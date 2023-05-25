DeSantis’ Twitter launch disaster shows Musk’s platform isn’t ready for prime time

DeSantis’ Twitter launch disaster shows Musk’s platform isn’t ready for prime time

Upworthy

Published

Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here. Rupert Murdoch must have been all smiles on Wednesday evening. After some suggestions that the mogul had been dethroned by the…

#reliablesources #rupertmurdoch #elonmusk #twitter #rondesantis #florida #desantis #tuckercarlson #twitterspaces #davidsacks

Full Article