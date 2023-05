The latest contender for the leadership of the Republican Party said he is an advocate for crypto. “The current regime, clearly, has it out for Bitcoin,” Ron DeSantis said during a Twitter space with Elon Musk and venture capitalist David Sacks in which he officially announced his bid for U.S.…



#republicanparty #rondesantis #twitter #elonmusk #davidsacks #desantis #florida #congressional #cbdc #coindesk