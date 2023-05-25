ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Threatens to Leave Europe Over Proposed AI Rules

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Threatens to Leave Europe Over Proposed AI Rules

Upworthy

Published

ChatGPT creator OpenAI Sam Altman said that the AI platform might have to leave Europe if current regulation drafts remain unchanged. He said that the EU’s current draft of regulations was over-regulating. The CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Sam Altman, said on May 24 that the company might…

#openaisamaltman #samaltman #altman #openai #europeanunionaiact #aiact #openairaises #openaistartupfund #thrivecapital #andreessenhorowitz

Full Article