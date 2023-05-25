Why Newcastle United Reaching The Champions League Is A Big Deal

Newcastle United might have become the richest soccer club in the world in December 2021 when Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund led a takeover of the club, but only now can they say they are back in the big-time. Newcastle’s draw with Leicester City on Monday means they have qualified for the…



