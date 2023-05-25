UK net migration hits record high of 606,000 as government vows cuts and cracks down on student visas

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman attends the weekly government cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on May 23, 2023 in London, England. LONDON — U.K. net migration hit a record high of 606,000 in 2022, despite government pledges to reduce the figure. Figures published Thursday by the country's…



#suellabraverman #10downingstreet #noneu #conservativeparty #ukraine #afghanistan #hongkong #rishisunak