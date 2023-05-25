Germany Enters Recession After GDP Revised Down
The German economy entered a recession, after it contracted by more than in initial estimates in the first quarter, as household expenditure was squeezed by high inflation.Full Article
Germany has slipped into recession after its economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2023.