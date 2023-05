FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to play for the club again but may also join former teammate Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia, according to SPORT. The Spaniard announced his departure from current club Vissel Kobe - who he joined in 2018 when stepping away from Camp Nou - by "mutual…



#andresiniesta #saudiarabia #spaniard #visselkobe #campnou #iniesta #barcelona #fc #nationalstadium #tokyo