Chinese hackers are spying on U.S. critical infrastructure, Microsoft and Western intelligence agencies say
Published
A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been spying on a wide range of U.S. critical infrastructure organizations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft said on Wednesday. The espionage has also targeted the U.S. island territory of Guam,…
#guam #maoning #newzealand #beijing #nsa #volttyphoon #johnhultquist #taiwan #western #paulchichester