Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said it is recalling all of the first batch of vehicles it shipped to the United States last year following a safety warning issued by U.S. authorities. The move came after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said 999 of…



#vietnamese #vinfast #nhtsa #vf8 #spac #blackspade #vf #vingroupjsc #vietnam #phamnhatvuong