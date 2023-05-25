Sam Smith Exits Manchester Show After Four Songs Over Vocal Issues: ‘I Am Honestly Heartbroken’

Sam Smith wanted to put on a very special show for fans in Manchester, U.K. on Wednesday night (May 24), promising before the gig that “we’ve got a surprise for you this evening… ‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song.” Unfortunately, things did not go as planned and the singer had to cut the gig at…



#samsmith #manchester #aoarena #staywithme #imnotonlyone #dancingwithastranger #glasgow #ovohydro #birmingham #telaviv