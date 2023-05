Canada's two biggest lenders, TD and Royal Bank of Canada, missed analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Thursday as tough economic conditions spurred lenders to make higher provisions for borrowers falling behind on repayments. TD, which called off its $13-billion acquisition of First…



#royalbankofcanada #firsthorizon #cfokelvintran #tran #johnaiken #rbc #aiken #bankofmontreal #bankofnovascotia #cibc