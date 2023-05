The move to cut the energy price cap is expected to trigger a revival of switching between suppliers as firms bring back more competitive fixed deals – but consumers have been told not to expect “a deluge of cut-price offers”. The price comparison website Uswitch.com claimed it was “a watershed…



#uswitchcom #jonathanbrearley #ofgem #martinlewis #moneysavingexpertcom #brearley #bbcradio4s #martinyoung #investec