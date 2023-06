Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold hitting a nine-week low and silver a two-month bottom, in the wake of better U.S. economic data that falls into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks. A surging U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields…



#ustreasury #treasury #moody #sp #nymex #chicagofed #kansascityfed #wyckoff