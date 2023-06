“All fruits are beautiful, but the mulberry is the king of fruits.” – Persian Proverb Move over cherry, there’s a new berry in town. Thousands of cherry lovers throughout the Bay Area make their way each spring to one of dozens of U-pick farms in Brentwood for the plump, juicy round fruits, but…



#persian #bayarea #brentwood #himalayan #habiterafarms #verymulberry #harvesttime #nancymai #mai #anilgodhwani