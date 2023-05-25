‘Barbie’ Trailer: Margot Robbie Questions Her Mortality in First Full Look at Greta Gerwig Film (Video)

Every day is perfect in Barbie land, as we see during the opening of the first full trailer for director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” But there’s trouble in paradise that begins with a Barbie dance party ending with Margot Robbie’s character asking “Do you guys ever think about dying?” From there, and…



#gretagerwig #dualipa #mermaidbarbie #katemckinnon #mattel #willferrell #ryangoslings #gerwig #vogue #oldhollywood