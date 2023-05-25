YouTube plans to shut down Stories on June 26, 2023, as the company focuses on other key areas, like Shorts, Community posts, and live videos

Stories are over — at least on YouTube, that is. The Google-owned video site announced today that YouTube Stories will be shutting down on June 26, 2023, as the company aims to focus on other key areas, like Shorts, Community posts, and live videos, in addition to its traditional long-form…



#google #youtubestories #shortscommunity #youtubestudio #tiktok #nt #netflix #extras #fastlaughs #linkedin