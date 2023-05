Barbie is ready to contemplate her own mortality. A new trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie has dropped, and in it, the titular doll—played by Margot Robbie—is getting existential. In the trailer, Barbie is questioning everything after a cold shower, falling off her roof,…



#gretagerwig #robbie #katemckinnon #barbieland #birkenstocks #vogue #gerwig #thisamericanlife #revivingophelia #ryangosling