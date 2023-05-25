Lauren Boebert's son called 911 in tears to report his father was 'throwing' him around the house. Then she took the phone

Lauren Boebert's son called 911 in tears to report his father was 'throwing' him around the house. Then she took the phone

Upworthy

Published

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Alex Wong/Getty Images On Dec. 11, 2022, Rep. Lauren Boebert's teenage son called 911 to report his dad was "throwing me" across the house. The teen sobbed throughout the two-minute call, saying he didn't understand why his dad was mad. The boy called back soon…

#laurenboebert #colorado #alexwonggettyimages #jaysonboebert #minutes #boeberttweeted #conservatives

Full Article