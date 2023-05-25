Roger Waters Criticized For Wearing Nazi-Like Uniform During Berlin Show and ‘Desecrating’ Memory of Anne Frank
Roger Waters has provoked the ire of Israeli authorities after a pair of concerts last week in Berlin during which the former Pink Floyd leader displayed Nazi-like symbolism and made what is described as offensive comments about Holocaust victim Anne Frank. “Good morning to every one but Roger…
