To portray the moments immediately after her character murders her neighbor, “Love & Death” actress Elizabeth Olsen and executive producer/director Lesli Linka Glatter put together very specific beats, leading up to what Olsen calls a “nightmare” scenario for her character Candy Montgomery. The…



#lovedeath #elizabetholsen #leslilinkaglatter #candymontgomery #jesseplemons #lilyrabe #thewrap #hbo