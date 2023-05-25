‘Muppets Mayhem’ Star Lilly Singh Reveals Why She’s Reluctant to Be Public About Her Religion: ‘Can Feel Very Icky’ (Video)

YouTube star Lilly Singh, who formerly hosted the NBC talk show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” and now costars on Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem,” told Penn Badgley on Thursday that although she feels connected to her religion and talks “to God every day,” she doesn’t like talking about it…



#lillysingh #muppetsmayhem #pennbadgley #sophieansari #navakavelin #singh