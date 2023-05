A right-wing investment fund has given Target Corp. the boot, adding to the mounting fallout over the retailer's Pride merchandising plans. The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) announced Thursday that it has divested its holdings in the retail giant and added the company to its "Refuse to…



#targetcorp #pride #acvf #refusetobuy #target #foxnewsdigital #budlight #dylanmulvaney #williamflaig #etf