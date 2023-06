Each of the featured donut shops will be open on National Donut Day PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 2, go-to online review platform Yelp has released its second-annual guide of the top 100 donut shops within the U.S. Four Oregon-based donut spots earned a spot…



#nationaldonutday #portland #ore #koin #yelp #oregon #voodoodoughnut #bluestardonuts #aloha #bavarian