Dolly Parton’s first rock-influenced album is off to a good start on Billboard’s charts, as its lead single, “World on Fire,” jumps to No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales tally dated May 27. In the May 12-18 tracking week, “World on Fire” sold 6,000 downloads in the United States, according to…



