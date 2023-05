Russia has begun moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, which shares a 674-mile border with Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday. Lukashenko's announcement followed Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu meeting earlier in the day with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor…



