This Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Makes the Perfect Companion to Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo’s latest and highly anticipated installment of the Legend of Zelda series, “Tears of the Kingdom,” sold more than 10 million copies in just three days, so it’s no surprise that complementary merch, like the Zelda Nintendo Switch and this The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, have also become…



#nintendo #legendofzelda #tearsofkingdom #zeldanintendoswitch #zelda #breathofwild #tears #kingdomnintendo #darkhorsecomics #blins