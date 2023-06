WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.11.15. What’s new in this update? WhatsApp is working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, and it will be available in a future update of the app! In the past months, we shared a lot…



#whatsapp #android #whatsappsettings #wabetainfo #webdesktop #windows #twitter #discordserver