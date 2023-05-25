The Best Investor You've Never Heard Of Is A Self-Made Billionaire Optometrist Inventor

Meet Dr. Herbert Wertheim, the billionaire optometrist who Forbes hailed as “the greatest investor you’ve never heard of.” He quietly built a stock portfolio estimated at $4.6 billion. Affectionately known as Dr. Herbie, Wertheim has built his portfolio through traditional, time-tested investment…



#herbertwertheim #wertheim #fidelityinvestments #charlesschwab #jasoncalacanis #appleinc #microsoftcorp #heicocorp #generalelectricco #alphabetinc