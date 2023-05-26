Minnesota Governor Vetoes Rideshare Minimum Pay Bill After Uber Threatens To Leave State

Upworthy

Published

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) vetoed a bill Thursday that would have set minimum pay rates for Uber drivers, after the company publicly threatened to stop serving most of Minnesota and boost prices in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area—halting the latest state-level effort to boost gig workers’ pay. The…

